Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: May 9-May 11

Charlotte, North Carolina, brings the energy this weekend with music, wine, and nostalgia. The Amp's summer concert series kicks off with Journeyman: An Eric Clapton Tribute, offering an evening of timeless hits and local fare. The annual Wine Festival invites guests to sip and shop their way through curated selections on Saturday. Wrap up the weekend with An Evening with Kenny G, where smooth jazz and classic charm take center stage.

Journeyman: An Eric Clapton Tribute

What: Journeyman: An Eric Clapton Tribute

Journeyman: An Eric Clapton Tribute When: Friday, May 9, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Friday, May 9, 2025, at 5 p.m. Where: The Amp Ballantyne, 11115 Upper Ave., Charlotte

The Amp Ballantyne, 11115 Upper Ave., Charlotte Cost: $15

The summer concert series heats up with "Journeyman: An Eric Clapton Tribute" at The Amp Ballantyne. Bring your lawn chair and settle in for an evening of classic hits, local food and drink, and high-energy performances. Tickets are $15 and available exclusively on Tixr, with free entry for children under five. Ballantyne office customers can enjoy complimentary access through the goBallantyne app. With two live sets and a lively atmosphere, this concert promises a memorable night under the summer sky.

Wine Festival

What: Wine Festival

Wine Festival When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 1 to 5 p.m. Where: Blackfin Ameripub, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way, Suite 100, Charlotte

Blackfin Ameripub, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way, Suite 100, Charlotte Cost: General admission: $30 in advance or $35 at the door; VIP: $45 in advance or $55 at the door

Raise a glass to spring at the annual Wine Festival. Sip and stroll through an extensive selection of wines from local, regional, and national vineyards. Enjoy live music, shop local vendors, and take advantage of special bottle discounts to take home. General admission includes eight tastings and a signature glass, while VIP access offers early entry, exclusive pours, and additional food options. This is a 21-plus event, rain or shine.

An Evening With Kenny G

What: An Evening with Kenny G

An Evening with Kenny G When: Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Bojangles Entertainment Complex, 2700 East Independence Blvd., Charlotte

Bojangles Entertainment Complex, 2700 East Independence Blvd., Charlotte Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

An Evening with Kenny G offers a chance to experience one of the most recognizable sounds in contemporary jazz. With the smooth tone of his saxophone and a career spanning over four decades, Kenny G continues to redefine the genre on his own terms. His latest album, "New Standards," marks a fresh chapter while honoring his signature style.

Other Events

Charlotte's weekend lineup entertains sports, music, and comedy fans. Baseball returns to Uptown with a home series that brings plenty of family-friendly action to the ballpark. A chart-topping singer-songwriter performs in an intimate venue alongside a string quartet for a unique acoustic experience, while a popular comedian delivers multiple sets packed with sharp humor and energy: