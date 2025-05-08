Backstage Country
What Would You Do Wednesday Prom Problem

On Wednesday we reveal an email with a problem. Our amazing listeners chime in with a solution. Here is this Wednesday’s issue: My son came home with a big smile…

Rob Tanner
North Carolina Woman's Mission to Give Away Prom Dresses

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

On Wednesday we reveal an email with a problem. Our amazing listeners chime in with a solution. Here is this Wednesday's issue:

My son came home with a big smile on his face yesterday. He's a freshman and was smiling because a senior asked him to prom. My husband and I are not sure whether or not to allow him to go. We are extremely confused about why an 18-year-old woman would want to take a 14-year-old boy to prom. I mean we have some ideas obviously, but usually, it's a senior boy asking a freshman girl and not the other way around. My son is begging us to allow him to go because he thinks he'll look cool to his friends. We are not so sure and want to say no. What would you do if you were us? What do you think the young woman wants with our son? Weird right?

Promwhat would you do
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
