What Would You Do Wednesday Prom Problem

My son came home with a big smile on his face yesterday. He's a freshman and was smiling because a senior asked him to prom. My husband and I are not sure whether or not to allow him to go. We are extremely confused about why an 18-year-old woman would want to take a 14-year-old boy to prom. I mean we have some ideas obviously, but usually, it's a senior boy asking a freshman girl and not the other way around. My son is begging us to allow him to go because he thinks he'll look cool to his friends. We are not so sure and want to say no. What would you do if you were us? What do you think the young woman wants with our son? Weird right?