Men With ____ Are More Attractive
Guys if you are looking for a sure-fire way to land a lady, here it is. We asked the members of the Tanner in the Morning show to fill in this blank. Men with ___ are more attractive. See what answers they came up with, all wrong by the way.
Here is what you need guys. New research reveals that women find men with dogs to be more attractive because they believe being a dog owner means they will commit and be reliable. Women are three times more likely to give their phone number to a man with a dog. Having a dog can signal nurturing qualities and increase trust in potential partners.
