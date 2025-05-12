Top 10 Country Songs for Your Poolside Playlist

Summer is almost here, and it's the perfect time to gather friends together for backyard pool parties. One of the best ways to elevate a pool party is with the perfect playlist of your favorite songs. When choosing your pool playlist, you want songs that embody the freedom of summer, feature catchy beats with sing-along lyrics, and can be enjoyed all summer long. Below is a list of 10 songs for your pool party playlist with a distinct country vibe.

1. "Knee Deep" by Zac Brown Band featuring Jimmy Buffett

Featuring two great singers, country music star Zac Brown and singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, "Knee Deep" is a song about sailing away from worries. The lyrics describe how the ocean is healing to the soul and often the key to paradise. "Knee Deep" hit No. 1 on the country charts in 2011.

The Zac Brown Band is a Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning country band known for songs such as "Chicken Fried" and "Toes." Jimmy Buffett, born in Mississippi, rose to fame as a country/Caribbean singer with hits including "Margaritaville" and "Changes in Latitude." Buffett died in 2023.

2. "Summertime" by Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney's "Summertime," which hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2006, is the quintessential pool party song, with lyrics such as:

"It's a smile, it's a kiss

It's a sip of wine, it's summertime

Sweet summertime"

Tennessee-born Kenny Chesney is a legend in the country music world. His hit songs, including "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems" and "Songs for the Saints," speak of living life to its fullest.

3. "Some Beach" by Blake Shelton

You can't get a much better summertime poolside party song than Blake Shelton's "Some Beach." The lyrics evoke images of umbrellas in the sand with margaritas in hand. You and your friends will sing along to this song every time you hear it.

Blake Shelton is one of the best-known modern country music singers, with hit songs such as “Honey Bee” and “Happy Anywhere," which he recorded with his wife, pop star Gwen Stefani. "Some Beach" reached No. 28 on the charts in 2004.

4. "Southbound" by Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood's "Southbound" is perfect for a pool party with lyrics about taking a road trip to hang out at a marina for a party on a boat. This hit is from her album Cry Pretty, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019 and was her 27th No.1 hit.

Underwood was born in Oklahoma and won the TV show American Idol in 2005. In 2007, she won GRAMMY Awards for Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

5. "Toes" by Zac Brown Band

You'll want to kick back in a poolside lounger with a cold beverage and sing along to Zac Brown's "Toes." This song has an island vibe to it that will make you want to embrace the summertime beach lifestyle. "Toes" peaked at No. 25 in 2007.

The Zac Brown Band is an eight-piece band with hits including "Whatever It Is" which peaked at No. 26 in 2009. In 2013, The Zac Brwon Band won a GRAMMY Award for Best Country Album for Uncaged.

6. "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems" by Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney once again rules the summer poolside playlist with his hit song "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems." This song talks about taking a break from work and heading to a beach in Mexico. While a vacation to another country may not be feasible, this song will transport you to that imaginary place.

"No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2003.

Jake Owen's No. 1 hit "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" is a must-have song for your poolside playlist. This song embraces the innocence of youth and young love. The lyrics are catchy, and when you play this song at your party, everyone will sing along.

Florida-born Jake Owen was originally going to be a professional golfer but changed careers after an injury. Today, he's a popular country music star.

8. "Drunk on a Plane" by Dierks Bentley

"Drunk on a Plane" by Dierks Bentley is a funny song about him heading to Cancun with his girl, her leaving him, and him getting drunk on the plane. This infectious song is always a crowd-pleaser and ideal for your summertime pool playlist.

"Drunk on a Plane" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and received Academy of Country Music award nominations for Single of the Year and Video of the Year.

Dierks Bentley is a prominent country music artist with two Country Music Association awards, two Country Music Television awards, and two ACM awards. In 2005, he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

9. "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" by Luke Bryan

Mega country music superstar Luke Bryan's "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" is a romantic song about young love in the summertime. The chorus is infectious, and everyone will want to join in singing along to this perfect poolside song. "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Luke Bryan is a significant influence in country music with hit songs such as “That's My Kind of Night" and “Drunk On You." Bryan was named Top New Artist of the Year and Top New Vocalist of the Year at the 2009 ACM Awards and Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards in 2012, 2014, and 2020.

10. "Pink Sunglasses" by Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert's "Pink Sunglasses" is the ultimate poolside party song. When she wears her pink sunglasses, whether at a beach, by the pool, or on a boat, the world seems a better place. Texas-born Lambert is one of the most influential female country artists, with hits including "Hell on Heels" and "If I Was a Cowboy." She has won several ACM awards and created an all-girl country group, Pistol Annies.