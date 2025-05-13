Longtime Charlotte Dairy Queen Location Sells for $1.1 Million

A West Charlotte ice cream fixture changed hands as Khan & Singh Property Management LLC bought the Wilkinson Boulevard Dairy Queen for $1.1 million. The shop at 2732 Wilkinson will stay open, serving treats just as it has for decades.

Since 1947, this half-acre corner has been a sweet spot in the community. When Lacy and Blenda Walters started running it in 1974, they sealed the deal with just a handshake: no paperwork needed.

The store holds special meaning for many locals. Keith Tate told WCCB Charlotte, "Just a lot of great memories from when I was a kid and my mom used to bring us here and think about the first banana split that we got."

Time stands still inside these walls. The classic Eskimo Girl still watches over the street from her rooftop perch, a sight that makes neighbors smile.

Victor Oliveria shared his thoughts with WCCB Charlotte: "Just like that place right around the corner, the barbeque place. I heard about that place being sold, too. And I hope that a place doesn't go because it's the same thing. It's got history behind it, and I feel like that's enough to keep it around."

Mecklenburg County papers show the sale wrapped up last month. This marks a new chapter for one of the city's oldest food stops.