Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Tanner Got In Some Mother’s Day Trouble

I learn a little more every year about proper Mother’s Day gift giving. I have listened to Captain Jim’s advice (probably not a good idea huh.) He says don’t believe…

Rob Tanner
Tanner and Missy
tanner and Missy

I learn a little more every year about proper Mother's Day gift giving. I have listened to Captain Jim's advice (probably not a good idea huh.) He says don't believe your wife when she say it's OK not to get her anything or thought she got herself an early gift and that's enough.

This year I was going to finally get it right. Wrong! Listen to what happened below.

GiftMother
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: May 13
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 13Ezra Bernstein
YouTube Shuts Down Ad Money for Fake Movie Trailer Channels
Human InterestYouTube Shuts Down Ad Money for Fake Movie Trailer ChannelsKayla Morgan
She Gave Birth To The Most Children In World History
Country 103.7She Gave Birth To The Most Children In World HistoryRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect