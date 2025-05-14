Cheerwine Festival Happening May 17 with Live Music, Food, Free Fun

Downtown Salisbury will host the annual Cheerwine Festival on May 17, running from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Since its start in 2017, this no-cost event has brought millions to local businesses.

"Cheerwine has become ingrained in North Carolina culture as well as Southern culture," said Joy Harper to Queen City News. Harper, who leads marketing, comes from the fifth generation of working at the company.

Music fills the air with four live acts, including Next Level Band and Boy Band Review. Visitors can pick from more than 60 food stands serving special items like cherry-flavored fried chicken and icy slushies.

Two beer spots offer drinks from 12 nearby brewers. At the Food Lion area, guests can try new items such as CLUTCH Coffee Bar's cherry mocha and energy drinks.

The event marks the first chance to buy the new cherry-flavored Goo Goo Cluster candy. A portion of drink profits will support Rowan Helping Ministries, which offers food and shelter to those in need.

The drink's tale starts in 1917. L.D. Peeler made his special cherry soda when sugar was scarce during World War I. Today, the plant stays busy in Salisbury, making 390 bottles a minute.

Free shuttle buses pick up from three places: Catawba College, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, and Livingstone College. At the F&M Bank Fun Zone, kids can climb walls and jump in bounce houses.