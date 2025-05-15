Charlotte Teachers Score Affordable Homes Through New School District Deal

Four teachers in Charlotte will soon move into lower-priced homes thanks to a deal between their school district and True Homes at Duke's Ridge. This plan started when most staff said high housing costs could drive them away.

"We want our highly qualified and effective teachers who are making a difference in our classrooms to be able to confidently make that decision that they are going to be supported with critical things such as housing stability and support," said Nancy Brightwell, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Chief of Recruitment, Retention and Talent Development, to WBTV.

Math teacher Linwood Green III from Mint Hill Middle School will get one of these houses. He'd spent a decade watching his rent go up year after year. While these houses typically cost $300,000, teachers will pay much less.

"100% it's the financial piece of it," Green said. "We know that when it comes to salary in North Carolina, it's one of the lowest places in the United States as far as teacher pay, and we get paid once a month, and when it comes to home-ownership, it is in the longevity."

Teachers in North Carolina earn some of the lowest wages nationwide, ranking 43rd. Many drive more than an hour to work, while others take on second jobs just to live in Charlotte.

True Homes started their "Doorway to Prosperity" plan to help teachers and other key workers buy homes. They've created 94 chances for home buying since 2022, with 100 more coming next year.

Ron Staley runs the affordable housing part of True Homes. Their focus stays on people who make less than 110% of what most folks in the area earn, but they try hardest to help those making even less.

More builders want to start similar plans, according to school officials. These team-ups might keep more teachers working in Charlotte's schools.