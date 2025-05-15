Backstage Country
It’s The Most Famous Movie Line Of All-Time

The other day was Top Gun Day. Celebrating the iconic movie starring Tom Cruise. That film contained a lot of classic movie lines. Tom Cruise has said many memorable lines…

Golden Oscar statues for the Oscars 2025

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Oscar Statues are displayed at the 2007 “Meet the Oscars” presented by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on February 12, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The other day was Top Gun Day. Celebrating the iconic movie starring Tom Cruise. That film contained a lot of classic movie lines. Tom Cruise has said many memorable lines in his film career.

Some of Tom's most famous lines ...

"Show me the money."
"You complete me."
"I feel the need... the need for speed!"
"It's classified. I could tell you, but then I'd have to kill you."
"I can see it's dangerous for you, but if the government trusts me, maybe you could."
"She's lost that loving feeling."

But what is the most famous line ever? Check out our Number One below.

Rob Tanner
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
