Joe Jonas Draws 1,000 Fans to Fort Worth Pop-Up Show, Announces New Album Coming in May

Joe Jonas is making waves with his surprise dip into country music, and audiences are loving it. The 35-year-old pop star flabbergasted fans by showing off his vocal talents with country influences in a duet with Americana star Sierra Ferrell. The song, "Sip Your Wine," will be released on Jonas's upcoming solo album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, which is set to be released on May 23.

The album marks Jonas's second solo effort and features a broad mix of guest artists, including Frankie Jonas, Tiny Habits, Louane, Luísa Sonza, and jazz-funk duo Domi & JD Beck. While the Sierra Ferrell pair displays nods to country styles, earlier singles such as "Heart By Heart," "Work It Out," and "What This Could Be" show Jonas's already existing love for euphoric dance-pop. His techniques have begun to build excitement about the mixed bag of expectations around the album.

Jonas and Ferrell performed together at AT&T Stadium in Texas, opening for Post Malone and Jelly Roll with a rendition of Shania Twain's "You're Still the One." The collaboration has sparked anticipation for whether Jonas will eventually explore a full country album.

The singer has made a big splash in Nashville, with a surprise set at a Wedgewood Houston cafe and a set at Bluebird Cafe - events that led to some early comparisons to Ed Sheeran's recent genre-bending shows. The Nashville shows were received in a similar manner, and he has garnered praise from fans and critics alike for the strength of his country voice.

Being the second oldest of the four Jonas Brothers, Jonas has some deep musical blood in him. His low-key reintroduction to the world comes after a highly publicized divorce from actress Sophie Turner in September 2023, which led to a custody battle.