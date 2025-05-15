McCreery and Hootie & The Blowfish Drop New Single, Add UK Shows
Scotty McCreery is teaming up with Hootie & The Blowfish for a brand-new track titled Bottle Rockets, set for release today at noon ET. McCreery announced the collaboration on Instagram. The post included a teaser clip sampling the signature guitar riff from Hootie & The Blowfish's 1994 hit “Hold My Hand,” sparking instant excitement across social media.
Fans flooded the comments with praise, calling the collaboration “absolutely a huge hit,” “incredible,” and a “dream collab.” Many also predicted the track would become the “song of the summer.” Hootie & The Blowfish joined in on the excitement by commenting on McCreery's post, further stoking anticipation for the release.
The new single arrives just ahead of McCreery's long-awaited return to the United Kingdom. The country star will kick off a five-date UK tour on May 24, with stops in Belfast, Birmingham, Glasgow, London, and Manchester. “It's been too long, and I cannot wait to come back to the UK,” McCreery said when the tour was announced. “We've had so many e-mails and social media posts from fans asking us to return, and I'm happy to say ‘we're coming!'
Following the UK leg, McCreery will continue touring across the U.S. throughout June, July, and August 2025. The singer has been teasing the Hootie collaboration for several days, fueling buzz among fans eager to hear this nostalgic, cross-generational team-up.