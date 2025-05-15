McCreery and Hootie & The Blowfish Drop New Single, Add UK Shows

Scotty McCreery is teaming up with Hootie & The Blowfish for a brand-new track titled Bottle Rockets, set for release today at noon ET. McCreery announced the collaboration on Instagram. The post included a teaser clip sampling the signature guitar riff from Hootie & The Blowfish's 1994 hit “Hold My Hand,” sparking instant excitement across social media.

Fans flooded the comments with praise, calling the collaboration “absolutely a huge hit,” “incredible,” and a “dream collab.” Many also predicted the track would become the “song of the summer.” Hootie & The Blowfish joined in on the excitement by commenting on McCreery's post, further stoking anticipation for the release.

The new single arrives just ahead of McCreery's long-awaited return to the United Kingdom. The country star will kick off a five-date UK tour on May 24, with stops in Belfast, Birmingham, Glasgow, London, and Manchester. “It's been too long, and I cannot wait to come back to the UK,” McCreery said when the tour was announced. “We've had so many e-mails and social media posts from fans asking us to return, and I'm happy to say ‘we're coming!'