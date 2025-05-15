Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: May 16-May 18

North Carolina has a range of events to check out this weekend, from cultural festivals to outdoor concerts and comedy shows. With options such as the St. Philip Neri Italian Festival in Fort Mill, River Jam at the Whitewater Center, Souled Out Dates at Camp North End, and other attractions in Salisbury and Charlotte, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the region's music, food, and entertainment.

St. Philip Neri Italian Festival

What: St. Philip Neri Italian Festival

St. Philip Neri Italian Festival When: Thursday, May 15, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday, May 16, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 15, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday, May 16, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road E., Fort Mill, South Carolina

St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road E., Fort Mill, South Carolina Cost: Admission is free

The St. Philip Neri Italian Festival in Fort Mill is a lively festival celebrating Italian culture and cuisine suitable for the whole family. Attendees can participate in a children's parade, artisan booths, fun zones, live music, wine and beer tastings, bocce tournaments, and silent auctions. With activities for all ages, the festival offers an immersive Italian experience.

River Jam: Ajeva

Wha t: River Jam Concert Series — Ajeva

River Jam Concert Series — Ajeva When: Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 7 to 10 p.m. Where: River Jam Stage, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte

River Jam Stage, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte Cost: Admission is free

River Jam, an outdoor concert series at the beautiful Whitewater Center from May through September, offers popular outdoor live music every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening in a full festival format. With over 80 shows yearly, you can expect to hear everything from Americana to roots music and soul/R&B style artists. Visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the great outdoor music in a lively yet laid-back atmosphere.

What: Live Music with Souled Out Dates

Live Music with Souled Out Dates When: Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 3 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 3 to 10 p.m. Where: Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, Charlotte

Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, Charlotte Cost: $25

Souled Out Dates returns to Camp North End for its high-energy third-anniversary celebration. This strictly 21-and-older outdoor experience, known as the biggest day party ever, brings together beautiful faces, vibrant energy, and music that spans multiple genres. Held rain or shine, with indoor accommodations at the Ford Building if needed, the event promises an unforgettable vibe. For the ultimate VIP experience year-round, explore SOD BLK at souledoutdates.com.

Other Events

Several events are taking place across North Carolina, offering a range of experiences from food and drink festivals to live comedy. Each gathering highlights a different aspect of the region's vibrant culture and entertainment scene: