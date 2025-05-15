This Day in Country History: May 15

May 15 was a big day for country music. Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, and George Strait won top awards, June Carter Cash died, and Ryan Hurd made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Let's learn more about some interesting country music events that took place on May 15.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There was a lot to talk about on May 15 in the country music world, including:

2007: The Academy of Country Music Awards winners included Kenny Chesney for Entertainer Of The Year, Carrie Underwood for Top Female Vocalist, and Brad Paisley for Top Male Vocalist. The Album of the Year went to Carrie Underwood for Some Hearts, and Single Record of the Year and Song of the Year went to George Strait for "Give It Away."

Cultural Milestones

These country music milestones showcase the influence country music stars have on culture and society:

2011: Keith Urban and Bill Anderson were inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame. Anderson is a prolific songwriter and a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Keith Urban is a rocking country star with hits such as "Somebody Like You" and "Blue Ain't Your Color."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Hats off to these notable performances from May 15:

2007: Country music megastar Reba McEntire performed at the ACM Awards at the MGM Grand Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. She sang a cover of Kelly Clarkson's "Breakaway."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Country music artists experienced these industry changes and challenges on May 15:

2018: Soul singer Smokey Robinson and GRAMMY-winning country songwriter Josh Kear testified on Capitol Hill in support of music copyright reform. They urged the Senate to pass the Music Modernization Act, which would help restructure the pay levels of musicians.

