Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Zach Top’s ‘I Never Lie’ Soars to #1 on Country Radio Charts

Zach Top has officially secured his first No. 1 song on country radio with “I Never Lie,” which topped the Mediabase Country chart for the week of May 4–10.  Confirming…

Jennifer Eggleston
Zach Top performs onstage during ACM Award's 60th Anniversary Gala Play Something Country honoring Brooks &amp; Dunn benefiting ACM Lifting Lives at Omni PGA Frisco Resort on May 07, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Zach Top has officially secured his first No. 1 song on country radio with “I Never Lie,” which topped the Mediabase Country chart for the week of May 4–10.  Confirming the achievement, @chrisowencountry posted on Instagram.

Top's rise to the top comes amid stiff competition, surpassing chart veterans Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, and Megan Moroney. His neotraditional country flavor has earned accolades for revitalizing an original sound while remaining contemporary. This song is so beloved because it has gone semi-viral, not due to a budgeted marketing plan or any serious means, but primarily because audiences demanded it.

"I Never Lie" was certified Platinum by RIAA in April 2025, and has become a staple audience favorite as fans routinely move to the rhythm of the song and sing to its catchy, emotional lyrics. The single is from his debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, released in April 2024. Top is currently putting the finishing touches on a follow-up album, which is hoped to be released later this summer.

This spring has brought a string of major milestones for Top. Earlier this May, he made his late-night premiere on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a live performance of his song "I Never Lie." He also received the 2025 ACM Award for Best New Male Artist, proving he has become a breakout star in country music.

Zach Top continues his tour in the U.S. with sold-out dates across the country, along with a much-anticipated performance with country music icon Alan Jackson, on May 17, 2025. Celebrating his first No. 1 is not only a personal celebration for Top, but it also affirms that there is a resurgence of traditional country music in today's charts.

Blake SheltonMorgan WallenZach Top
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Zac Brown Band Member Drops New Song While Battling ALS, Foundation Collects $4 Million for Research
MusicZac Brown Band Member Drops New Song While Battling ALS, Foundation Collects $4 Million for ResearchJennifer Eggleston
Blake Shelton Drops First Album in Seven Years with ‘Today Show’ Performance
MusicBlake Shelton Drops First Album in Seven Years with ‘Today Show’ PerformanceJennifer Eggleston
Country Singer Drew Baldridge Makes First TV Appearance as ‘Tough People’ Climbs to Top 10
MusicCountry Singer Drew Baldridge Makes First TV Appearance as ‘Tough People’ Climbs to Top 10Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect