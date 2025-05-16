Alan Jackson Plans Final Show, Wraps Up 30-Year Road Career Due to Health

Alan Jackson, the Country Music Trailblazer, is getting ready to take his final bow on stage. The 66-year-old singer will perform his last live concert tomorrow at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and will complete his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. The farewell run was announced in August 2024, and the tour has ended Jackson's celebrated career in over three decades' time.

"I've been touring for over 30 years, you know, played everywhere in the country and parts of the world," Jackson said. "Have had a wonderful career, and getting into my twilight years, and all my daughters are grown, and I got one grandchild and one on the way."

Jackson first revealed in 2021 that he was battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative neurological condition that affects the arms, legs, and balance. The genetic disorder, inherited from his father, has made it increasingly difficult for the artist to perform.

"Most of my fans know I have a degenerative health condition that affects my legs and arms and my mobility that I got from my daddy, and it's getting worse," he said. "So, it makes me more uncomfortable on stage, and I just have a hard time, and I just want to think about maybe calling it quits before I'm unable to do the job like I want to."

Known for hits like "Remember When," "Chattahoochee," and "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)," Jackson has sold over 75 million records worldwide and earned induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017. With an estimated $150 million net worth, he is now one of the wealthiest active country stars in 2024, topping the list of richest active country stars.