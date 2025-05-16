New 704 Run Club Encourages Community Fitness in Gaston County

Every Thursday at 6:30 pm, runners and walkers meet up downtown Gastonia at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion for a fresh weekly group run.

Gaston County native couple Anthony and Kya Felder started the 704 Run Club as a fitness initiative to meet local needs. "We attend a lot of run clubs in the Charlotte area, but us being from Gaston County, we noticed that we did not really have community run clubs or things here that promote physical activity or even exercise so we wanted to start something up," said Anthony Felder in the Gaston Gazette.

The route is just over half a mile. Whether you walk, jog, or sprint, the club opens its arms to all ages and skill levels. Each person sets their goals while others cheer them on.

Main Street's bright lights and wide paths make it an excellent location for evening runs. The central spot also guarantees easy access for most locals.

"Individuals feel a lot more comfortable when it comes to activities in a group. I have noticed running in the Charlotte groups when you have different skill levels, people are not comfortable running by themselves," Felder said.

He also expressed that one of his wife Kya's goals is to empower women and offer them a welcoming fitness community. Plans might grow to add a morning walk for parents pushing strollers, adding options beyond the current program.

"If you are not comfortable running by yourself or you do not have that extra motivation to run by yourself, this is the atmosphere you want to be part of," Felder said.

As the first group of its kind in the area, the club fills a gap in local fitness. If you wish to join the 704 Run Club, you can find them on Facebook. They post updates to keep members informed about weekly meets.