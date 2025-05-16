The Funniest Town Name in North Carolina

They say that there's a lot to a good name, and that's true of people, pets and, well, places. There are some really wild and funny town names out there, and that can make for some very fun travel plans.

When it comes to human names, the most popular baby name for 2025 for girls is Olivia and for boys is Noah, according to the Baby Center. Those both seem like old-fashioned names, which is a nice, refreshing change from some of the super modern names that have been popular lately. But, what about city names? A new report out names the funniest town name in every state in the U.S., and it's truly hilarious.

North Carolina and Its Funniest Town Name

The team at Mental Floss has put together a tally of the funniest town names in each state, and it's totally entertaining, especially looking at this state. "You can send your Christmas wish list to Santa Claus, Indiana, or get a refill in Hot Coffee, Mississippi," they state in the feature, adding that "whether they honor founders, a local landmark or a reputation for rowdy bar-brawling, the funniest town names in all 50 states show a sense of humor and personality."

For North Carolina, they love the town of Whynot. "The name was decided on when the residents of the area—which originally had no name—had to come up with one when the United States Post Office came to town," Mental Floss states. Someone suggested to name the town Whynot, and the rest is history. For those who want to visit, Whynot is about a one and a half hour drive from both Fayetteville and Charlotte, so it's totally doable. There's something charming about visiting a town with such a quirky name.