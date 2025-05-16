These Diapers Break Down Quickly In Landfills
Every day we do a segment called Tell Me Something Good. It’s nice to be able to deliver some good news. This is really great news about diapers. They are…
Every day we do a segment called Tell Me Something Good. It's nice to be able to deliver some good news.
This is really great news about diapers. They are one of the slowest items to break down in landfills, taking hundreds of years. But a new diaper comes with a little packet that parents toss in with the soiled diaper. It releases microbes that break down the plastic much quicker. Hear more below.
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.