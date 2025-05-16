Backstage Country
These Diapers Break Down Quickly In Landfills

Every day we do a segment called Tell Me Something Good. It’s nice to be able to deliver some good news. This is really great news about diapers. They are…

CHICAGO – APRIL 27: Albertson’s-brand Baby Basics diapers sit on a grocery store shelf April 27, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. The price of diapers is set to rise this summer as manufacturers pass on higher production costs including such unique diaper materials as adhesives and super absorbents. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

This is really great news about diapers. They are one of the slowest items to break down in landfills, taking hundreds of years. But a new diaper comes with a little packet that parents toss in with the soiled diaper. It releases microbes that break down the plastic much quicker. Hear more below.

