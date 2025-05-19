George Strait Sets Five-Year End Date for Live Shows

George Strait made an emotional admission during a recent concert in Philadelphia, telling fans he may have limited time left to tour. “I have maybe five good years to sing my songs for you folks,” Strait said from the stage. “But hell, it's been around 50 now, and I still love it just as much as I ever did. When I hear ol' John Michael say my name and I walk through those curtains and I see your smiling faces, my feet don't touch the ground again until I walk back out and get on that bus.”

The 72-year-old icon reflected on the challenges of stepping away from live performances, acknowledging both the energy they bring him and his profound connection with his audience. His heartfelt remarks in Philadelphia moved many fans to tears, highlighting the enduring bond he shares with those who have followed his five-decade career.

Despite hinting at retirement, Strait continues to command sold-out shows, including two recent back-to-back performances at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. The summer tour will continue to New York, Massachusetts, and California, where special guest Chris Stapleton will join him. Even though he has cut back on his touring over the years, he remains committed to a few selected shows each year, with five scheduled for 2025. Fans keep thanking him on social media and sharing their experiences of how his music has touched them.

George Strait has 60 number-one hits and has sold more than 120 million records worldwide, making him arguably the most successful and impactful country music artist in history. As the genre begins to envision a post-Strait era, his enduring popularity and impact remain clear. His heartfelt comments in Philadelphia served as a powerful reminder of the limited time fans may have left to see “The King of Country” live in concert.