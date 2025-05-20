Carowinds Adults-Only Swim Up Bar Opens This Weekend

Backstage Country
Who's ready for some adult-only fun at Carowinds? The adults-only swim-up bar is set to open at Carowinds this Saturday, May 24.

The Carolina Harbor Shore Club is an adults-only water park section. Entry to the area is included with the general admission into Carowinds.

“It’s the first time we’ve provided an elevated, adults-only experience,” said Brian Oerding, Carowinds Park Manager to WBTV. “We expect it will become a new guest favorite, adding value to our Season Pass and providing an oasis for our adult guests looking to enjoy summer in style.”

Within the adults section, there will be a 3,577 square foot pool, shaded lounge chairs, luxury cabanas with TV and refrigerators, and a lawn area with poolside games.

Have plans this Memorial Day weekend? Well, now is your perfect chance to enjoy Carowinds and this new feature. While the kids have their fun, the adults can too!

