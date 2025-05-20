Cody Johnson Performs ‘The Fall’ at ACM Awards After Nearly Passing on the Song

Cody Johnson's newest single, "The Fall," is already generating significant buzz with its heartfelt message of perseverance and sincerity. Fans can enjoy Johnson's astounding live performance of the song, which he performed during the 60th ACM Awards. With its cowboy imagery and universal themes, the track continues Johnson's tradition of delivering emotionally grounded country music that resonates deeply with his audience.

“When I heard the song, it sounded like the story of a lot of different people,” Johnson shared. “It is kind of cowboy, and it is authentic to me, as ‘The ride was worth the fall,' you know. ‘I'd climb back on again.' But it also has this relativity to a lot of other different people and their story. It's a very unique thing that I couldn't ignore.”

Johnson was initially reluctant to record “The Fall” because he felt it was too similar to his 2021 CMA Single of the Year-winning hit “‘Til You Can't.” Longtime producer Trent Willmon encouraged him to record the song, citing the different emotional tone and storyline. Willmon's belief in the song—and therefore, Johnson — gave him the clarity to forge ahead. It was fortunate that Johnson had a personal connection to the music.

In the end, “The Fall” stands strong in Johnson's catalog as a single that feels both fresh and like an old friend while reminding us intermittently that there is still such a thing as fighting, feeling, and standing up for ourselves.