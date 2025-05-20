What Is Keith Urban Like Behind The Scenes
Keith Urban is going to headline a new music competition show called The Road. It is being filmed in Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee and will premiere on CBS in the Fall. Blake Shelton is producing it. Contestants will open for Keith during his tour.
Keith said, “I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists.
Keith Will be in town on May 30th at PNC. The members of the Tanner In the Morning Show use three words to describe their impression of Keith. We have been blessed to be in the position to go backstage and spend time with a lot of country stars (thanks to you.) Hopefully this gives you a better feel for the real Keith Urban. Listen below.