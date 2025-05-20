What Is Keith Urban Like Behind The Scenes

Backstage Country
Rob Tanner
Keith Urban's Vegas Crowd Debate  - Keith on stage in a black t-shirt.
Keith Urban is going to headline a new music competition show called The Road. It is being filmed in Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee and will premiere on CBS in the Fall. Blake Shelton is producing it. Contestants will open for Keith during his tour.

Keith said, “I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists.

Keith Will be in town on May 30th at PNC. The members of the Tanner In the Morning Show use three words to describe their impression of Keith. We have been blessed to be in the position to go backstage and spend time with a lot of country stars (thanks to you.) Hopefully this gives you a better feel for the real Keith Urban. Listen below.

Rob Tanner
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
