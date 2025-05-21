Denzel Washington Lashed Out at a Photographer on Cannes Red Carpet

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Denzel Washington found himself at the center of a red-carpet controversy. The incident? An altercation with a photographer. Washington attended the festival as the recipient of Palme d’Or honor and for the premiere of his movie Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee.

Denzel Washington and a Photographer’s Tense Exchange on the Red Carpet

Walking on the red carpet at the festival earlier this week, Washington lashed out at a photographer after they touched his arm. The Equalizer actor was in the middle of a conversation with Lee and co-star A$AP Rocky. The interaction between the two was pleasant at the beginning, with the actor even clasping the arm of the photographer and smiling.

However, things went downhill from there.

An insider told the Daily Mail what really transpired. The source said, “When it comes to the moment at Cannes, Denzel was initially playing with the photographer and the photographer wanted to extend the jokey nature and continue the moment with Denzel, but it instantly became more serious when the photographer continued to touch him.”

They added, “Rather than escalate, Denzel made sure to get the photographer back in line and end the situation before it had any chance to continue into something much more, which is why Denzel scolded him and walked away.”

The insider also explained how “Denzel is an intense dude, both on set and in real life.” They added that photographers can sometimes be demanding of the actors. Washington was also often misjudged. But, “he isn't one to give you a long leash when you are just out to get something from him. He feels justified in these outbursts because his personal space is always being compromised.”

Did Washington Skip the Events at Cannes?

Reports circulated that Washington bailed after the altercation. But a representative for the actor-director told Fox News Digital, “Not true. He was always scheduled to be in and out of Cannes, arriving and departing on Monday, in between performances of Othello on Broadway. It was a great evening at the Cannes Film Festival.”

The festival reportedly worked around the actor’s schedule to accommodate his Othello performances.