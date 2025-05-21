Marcus King Debuts New Song ‘Here Today’ at Nashville Show, Drops Hints About Upcoming Album

Marcus King stunned fans with a pop-up performance at Robert's Western World in Nashville on May 14. He debuted a new unreleased song, “Here Today,” which is very personal to him. The song, co-written with Lainey Wilson and Meg McRee, uses hybrid acoustic textures and lead guitar performance while communicating a vulnerable story about transience, borrowed time, and an ever-burning ramblin' desperado sentiment, which is a reflection of his development as an artist.

“This song is gonna be our last song,” King told the crowd. “This is a song I wrote with my good friend Meg McRee, a fantastic writer, and my good friend Lainey (Wilson). Any Lainey Wilson fans out there tonight? Well there better damn be! This song's called ‘Here Today' and it goes like this…”

The Nashville performance also coincided with the release of King's latest single, “Honky Tonk Hell,” a raw anthem confronting the struggle with sobriety. “‘Honky Tonk Hell' is an anthem for anyone out there like myself who have struggled with the permanence of sobriety – those who fear the thought they will never again howl at the moon,” King shared. “This song for me serves as a reminder to take it all one day at a time.”

Both tracks mark a new chapter in King's career as he continues to build anticipation for his next body of work. His latest album, Mood Swings, produced by Rick Rubin, has signaled a broader emotional and sonic range, further cementing his place as one of music's most compelling voices.

"Here Today" was played during King's Australian tour in March of 2025, and it quickly became a fan favorite, and demand for a studio version grew. Next for King will be the ninth Marcus King Band Family Reunion music festival, to be held August 23-24 in Charleston, South Carolina, which will feature performances from Jamey Johnson, Molly Tuttle, and more.

In the meantime, while fans wait for more brand-new music, King continues to engage audiences with his honest songwriting and genre-bending sound across the planet.