Taylor Swift Gets Taken Down from Nashville Mural, Triggering Fan Outrage and Plans for New Artwork

A renewed debate over Taylor Swift's place in country music history has reignited after muralist Tim Davis confirmed she was removed from Nashville's iconic Legends mural due to backlash over her pivot to pop. “I have heard many complaints here in Nashville about Taylor being on the wall with country legends since she is currently focused mainly on pop,” Davis explained. “Some inebriated bar hoppers have spit on her image specifically, feeling betrayed by her venture from country. I guess this is to be expected, but by in large, the people of Nashville love her, as do I.”

Swift's fans, known as Swifties, quickly rallied online, defending her country legacy and contributions through albums like Fearless and Red, which laid the foundation for her stardom. Originally launched in 2006 with “Tim McGraw,” Swift's early career made her a country music darling before her full pop transition with 1989 and subsequent genre-spanning projects.

The controversy prompted Davis to launch a GoFundMe campaign for a new mural dedicated solely to Swift, which would highlight her country roots and lasting musical impact. The campaign began in 2020 after Swift was removed from the mural, and has been revived due to rising attention on Swift's ever-increasing cultural footprint.

As of 2025, Swift is still a major part of pop culture, not only in music but also as a notable participant at NFL games, attending many as the chief supporter of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Her visibility has drawn mixed reactions from sports and music fans alike, especially as she continues to balance her musical evolution with a powerful public presence.

Social media erupted with the hashtag “#YOUNGTAYLORRANCOUNTRY. " Despite the criticism, Davis emphasized Swift's importance to Nashville's musical identity. “I think she absolutely belongs in Nashville's visual landscape,” Davis wrote in the campaign description, reinforcing support for a mural that celebrates her journey from country roots to global icon.