Fort Mill Tops Charlotte Metro Area With 48% Population Boom Since 2020

Since 2020, Fort Mill's population shot up 48%. This puts the city at 15th in the U.S. among places with over 20,000 people. No other city near Charlotte has grown this fast.

"We're seeing motivated buyers actively pursuing homes in the mid- to luxury-range, while many entry-level buyers remain priced out or paused by higher interest rates," said Charisma Southerland to the Herald Online.

As people flock to Fort Mill, house costs hit $515,000, which is way above Charlotte's typical $406,900 price tag. The start of 2024 saw 432 houses sold, making it the top spot for sales near Rock Hill.

Big spenders keep buying in York, Lancaster, and Chester. Last year saw 135 houses go for $1 million plus. This year jumped to 185 such sales. Just four months into 2024, buyers snapped up 76 million-dollar properties.

Houses by Lake Wylie cost the most at $561,000, counting both Carolinas. Next comes Tega Cay at $487,500. Clover's prices sit at $422,500.

York, Lancaster, and Chester now make up almost one-fifth of Charlotte area sales. York County leads the pack: its 1,240 house sales this year grab 12% of the market.

In Lancaster County, buyers pay about $430,000 for a typical house, beating Charlotte prices by nearly 6%. Chester County stands out because sellers often get more than they ask.

The boom spreads beyond Fort Mill. York and Clover rank high among fast-growing Charlotte spots since 2020. Lancaster grabbed the tenth spot for adding new residents.