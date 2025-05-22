Backstage Country
From Living in a Camper to CMA: Lainey Wilson’s Journey to Country Stardom

Lainey Wilson’s story of perseverance, grit, and determination will continue to inspire as she looks back on the ten years it took her to get to the top of the…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Artist of the Year award onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Lainey Wilson's story of perseverance, grit, and determination will continue to inspire as she looks back on the ten years it took her to get to the top of the country music world. From her small-town roots in Baskin, Louisiana, where she jokes the gas station food is "nasty good", Wilson had her humble beginnings as the girl who lived in a camper trailer; now she is the girl who is a CMA award-winning headliner.

After moving to Nashville in 2011, Wilson spent three years living in a camper parked outside a recording studio, where she relied on borrowed electricity and Wi-Fi to survive. Often with less than thirty dollars to her name, she recorded demos, took odd performance gigs — including impersonating Hannah Montana — and quietly endured mockery as the “camper trailer girl.” Despite those challenges, she never complained, instead staying focused on her goals.

Graduating from high school in a class of just 24 students and skipping prom to prioritize her music, Wilson committed fully to her craft. It wasn't until a $20,000 sync placement on Yellowstone that her luck began to turn, providing crucial momentum while she was still unsigned.

Years later, her success is evident in awards and her continued rise as a powerhouse artist. Wilson opened up about lingering doubts: “I'm sure everybody deals with a little bit of imposter syndrome, but I won't lie to you, I have a little bit,” she said during her acceptance speech at the ACM awards. “But I read something not long ago that just said, ‘If something is given to you, then you need to accept it with an open heart and an open mind.' And I just appreciate it.”

Now a respected name in country music, Wilson no longer needs validation from the Nashville establishment. Her resilience has spoken for itself, proving that even the toughest roads can lead to triumphant milestones.

CMA AwardsLainey Wilson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
