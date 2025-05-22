Backstage Country
Town Looking For Dog Mayor

I don't think my dog would make a great candidate for this political spot. My golden retriever Sandy likes to chew on my downspouts and siding. That would make her a tough sell on the campaign trail. Maybe your dog might make a good Mayor, but you would have to move to Vermont. Here's what is happening.

Middlebury, Vermont is looking for a Dog Mayor. The mayoral position is open to any canine residents. The nomination process is going to last two weeks. Nominees must have a professional headshot and a campaign slogan. Each vote costs $5 with proceeds benefiting various dog charities and rescues. 

The new dog mayor must be

a Middlebury resident 

spayed and neutered

well socialized 

have no criminal record

willing to work for treats 

available for town events and media interviews

