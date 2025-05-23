Carrie Underwood Names Baby Lamb After ‘American Idol’ Winner on Her Tennessee Farm

Carrie Underwood marked a heartfelt moment on May 18, celebrating the American Idol Season 23 finale and the birth of a baby lamb on her Tennessee farm. In a cheerful Instagram post, she shared, "Surprise! We've got another new life around the farm! This little guy happened to be born on the day of the @americanidol finale, so we figured it would only be right if we named him Jamal!!! Mama and Baby J are doing well…and I'm popping by the barn to get snuggles every chance I get! Welcome to the world, little dude!"

Underwood, who won American Idol in 2005, joined the judging panel for the first time this season, coinciding with the show's 20th anniversary of her win. Executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick praised Underwood's impact on the show: "I think she brought so much. She really had to carve out her own role. She was stepping into the shoes of a former judge, but she needed to be her own person, and she definitely did that."

During the finale, Underwood performed her latest single, "I'm Gonna Love You," with Top 5 finalist Slater Nalley, alongside a surprise guest appearance by country star Cody Johnson. Her sons, Isaiah and Jacob, were in the audience to support her.

The lamb, named Jamal, is the second born on Underwood's farm this year, following another lamb announced in April. Underwood, who grew up on a farm in Oklahoma, often speaks about the joy she finds in balancing rural life with her music career.