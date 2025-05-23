Dale Earnhardt Docuseries Premiers On Prime
Dale Earnhardt passed away 25 years ago. It was one of the times in life when most people remember where they were when they heard the news. Or they at least have it in one of the most shocking news moments of their lifetime.
Dale Earnhardt lost his life on February 18th, 2001. His passing was the result of injuries from a crash at Daytona International Speedway. The Carolinas and the racing community lost a legend that day. Dale was a complex man and a new docuseries will take a look at his life and tragic death.
Dale Sr's children are featured in the show. Kelley Earnhardt Miller says the documentary is a great human interest story to see Dale as a father. Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about Dale's relationship with his father.
'Earnhardt' premieres on Amazon Prime on Thursday, May 22nd.