‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Will Show ‘The Lowest Bottom of Human Beings’

If you thought Season 1 of Squid Game was emotionally scarring and Season 2 had you questioning every childhood game you ever played, hold onto your green tracksuit. Season 3 promises to dive even deeper into the dark side of humanity.

In a recent interview, Squid Game creator/showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk teased that the upcoming season will show “the lowest bottom of human beings.” That’s a bold promise, considering we’ve already watched people carefully trace shapes out of honeycomb candy under threat of being shot, and willingly sacrifice their partner over a bag of marbles for a shot at a piggy bank full of cash hanging from the ceiling.

If you have not yet seen the teaser for Season 3, you can watch it here, plus our thoughts about it.

Squid Game Creator: “Season 3 is Indeed a Finale”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hwang said, “In the case of season 3, I wanted to introduce games that could really show the lowest bottom of human beings, because the series itself is reaching its climax. I wanted very intense games to bring out the bottom parts of human nature.”

Careful not to spoil anything, the showrunner gave us a little hint on what to expect when it comes to the final season’s games: “In season 1, we had lots of games like Tug of War that really utilized height and the fear that this height gives, but in the case of season 2, we didn't have that element. That is why in season 3, I decided to introduce games that could really infuse fear in people with sheer height.”

Preserving Humanity

Without a doubt, Squid Game is one of Netflix’s dark and bleak TV shows, given how it also depicts social issues that are proliferating not only in South Korea but everywhere in the world. Hwang did try to give the audience something positive to hold on to: “For season 1, I tried to focus on how there's intense competition going around in this extremely capitalistic society. In the case of season 2, I wanted to show how Gi-hun breaks the game's rules by trying to introduce this revolt of trying to upend the system, but then it ends in failure.”

He added, “And in the case of season 3, I wanted to take a slightly different approach — I wanted to focus on how [people] have to preserve their humanity amidst this intense competition in this capitalistic era. I wanted to focus on how we can preserve our sense of humanity and how we should remain human even amidst this intense competition. I try to pose that as a final question.”