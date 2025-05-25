Here’s Why There Are More Hot Dogs Than Buns In A Pack

It's the age old question, 'why are there more hot dogs than buns in a pack?' I like symmetry. So, it's always annoyed me that hot dogs came in packs of 10. But, the buns only number 8 to a pack. And, with some of the biggest grilling holidays coming up, I wanted to end the confusion once and for all.

Why 10 Hot Dogs?

According to Taste Of Home, there is a reason for the dilemma. So, we'll start with explaining the reasoning behind having 10 hot dogs in a pack. Their sources indicate hot dogs are sold by the pound. And, standard sized dogs we find in stores weigh about 1.6 ounces. Therefore, to achieve a pound you would typically need 10 hot dogs. They tell us this practice began in the '40s and is still adhered to today.

Why 8 Hot Dog Buns?

However, the bakeries apparently couldn't cooperate with this nice, neat little tidy measurement. So, baking pans accommodate clusters of 4 buns in pans designed for 8 rolls. So, the National Hot Dog Sausage Council (NHDSC), explains that is the reason for the 8 count.

But, according to the story, with July being National Hot Dog Month two heavy hitters in the industry are coming together to end the nonsense. Heinz and Wonder have formed a Heinz Hot Dog Pact and settled on 10 as the appropriate number for both elements. It's about darn time!

Anyone who has seen the Steve Martin version of 'Father of the Bride' remembers the infamous meltdown he has over this very issue of hot dogs vs. hot dog buns discrepancies. Clad in his ill-fitting tuxedo, he escapes wedding chaos to visit the grocery store to grab dinner.

And, the stress over 8 vs. 10 is too much. So, he begins opening packages to even out the numbers. He promptly gets arrested and escorted to jail. Hopefully, the great hot dog vs. buns debate won't drive us to commit a misdemeanor.

Anyway, in the spirit of the topic, I thought I'd share our favorite family Cheesy Chili Dogs recipe for you to enjoy this summer!