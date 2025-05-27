Backstage Country
Charlotte Douglas Airport Nations 3rd Busiest Connecting Hub for Flights

Charlotte Douglas International Airport saw quite a busy time over the weekend. The popular Charlotte airport has now been deemed one of the busiest for connecting flights. During a busy…

A beautiful picture of Charlotte’s airport after the sun had set.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport saw quite a busy time over the weekend. The popular Charlotte airport has now been deemed one of the busiest for connecting flights.

During a busy Memorial Day Weekend, WCNC reports that they saw over 2,000 flights over the four-day holiday weekend.

American Airlines estimates a total of at least 72,000 between May and September coming from Charlotte Douglas airport. This is the busiest travel season.

A recent report states that Charlotte Douglas is the third busiest connection hub in the U.S., with over 75% of flyers taking connecting flights. Due to Charlotte Douglas being a hub for American Airlines, officials report that 90% of those flying out of Charlotte Douglas are American Airlines customers.

Charlotte Douglas will continue to see a spike in travelers as we enter the busiest season. Click here to read the full news report and more details for what's to come for Charlotte Douglas.

