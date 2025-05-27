The Top Movie Sound Of All Time
Ever been around a friend when they tease you about something chasing you? They may make that sound made famous in the movie Jaws. You know when the shark is baring down on someone. That is the most famous cinematic sound.
Other ones making the list. The Whistle from the Good the Bad and The Ugly. Everyone knows the sound of humming that comes from light sabers in Star Wars. Or that T. Rex roar from Jurassic Park.
When it comes to films lots of them have very familiar soundtracks too. Which is number one though? We did another Number One looking for the Number One Movie soundtrack of all time. Do you think it was The Sound of Music? Maybe The Lion King? Or could it be Saturday Night Fever? Find out below.