Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Top Movie Sound Of All Time

Ever been around a friend when they tease you about something chasing you? They may make that sound made famous in the movie Jaws. You know when the shark is…

Rob Tanner
Jaws
Dan Callister/Newsmakers

Ever been around a friend when they tease you about something chasing you? They may make that sound made famous in the movie Jaws. You know when the shark is baring down on someone. That is the most famous cinematic sound.

Other ones making the list. The Whistle from the Good the Bad and The Ugly. Everyone knows the sound of humming that comes from light sabers in Star Wars. Or that T. Rex roar from Jurassic Park.

When it comes to films lots of them have very familiar soundtracks too. Which is number one though? We did another Number One looking for the Number One Movie soundtrack of all time. Do you think it was The Sound of Music? Maybe The Lion King? Or could it be Saturday Night Fever? Find out below.

movieSound
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
There's a new tally out of the best brand in each state, and it's a fun look into what makes each place in America so special.
Human InterestThe Most Iconic Brand in North CarolinaAnne Erickson
Charlotte Love is Blind Star AD Smith Announces Pregnancy with Fiancé Ollie Sutherland
Human InterestCharlotte Love is Blind Star AD Smith Announces Pregnancy with Fiancé Ollie SutherlandRandi Moultrie
This Day in Sports History: May 27
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 27Ezra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect