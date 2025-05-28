Avelo Airlines Launches $49 Direct Flights From Concord to Long Island Twice a Week

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)

Starting next month, flights will zip between Concord-Padgett Regional Airport and Long Island MacArthur Airport at prices as low as $49 one way.

Jets take off on Thursdays and Sundays, with Boeing Next-Generation 737s making the trip. Bookings open now through AveloAir.com.

"We continue to Inspire Travel by growing our service in Concord/Charlotte with this new route to New York. With four nonstop options from USA, we continue to share Avelo's low fares, travel-friendly convenience, and industry-leading reliability with our Queen City Customers — while making it easier than ever for visitors to experience all that Charlotte has to offer," said Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO, to WSOC-TV.

This marks a big step up for local air service. North Carolinians can now skip the hassle of connections when flying to Long Island.

The schedule fits both quick weekend trips and work travel needs. Morning takeoffs and evening returns make the most of short stays in either city.

Concord's airport now boasts four non-stop destinations. At $49, these flights match the best deals out of Charlotte's bigger airports.

Each flight uses the tried-and-true Boeing Next-Generation 737. These sturdy planes serve as the backbone of Avelo's operations across the country.