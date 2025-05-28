Lainey Wilson Shows Off New Single at American Music Awards with Judy Garland-Inspired Performance

Lainey Wilson made a lot of memories and even more new fans when she took the stage at the American Music Awards on May 26 to share her latest single, "Somewhere Over Laredo," with the nation. Wilson, introduced by Dan + Shay, took the stage fourth in the line-up for the evening after Jennifer Lopez, Blake Shelton, and Benson Boone. Wilson was nothing short of fantastic in an all-white outfit as she sang alongside an ivory piano. The fog effects, accompanied by the haunting ambiance, turned into one of the night's more emotional moments.

The song, officially released on May 23, draws melodic inspiration from Judy Garland's timeless "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," reimagined through Wilson's signature country lens. "Couple wrong for each other, lone star-crossed lovers/ Born to get gone from the get-go," Wilson belted on the track's chorus. "But you′re on my mind every time I′m chasing this neon rainbow/ Somewhere over Laredo."

The lyrics reflect a nostalgic journey over Laredo, Texas, blending heartbreak and aspiration in a poignant tribute to both love and longing. Wilson described the inspiration behind the song, sharing, "I spend a lot of my time, 30,000 feet in the air, flying to the next show, the next town. And you know, when you're staring out the window, you get to just spend a little bit of time with yourself and reminisce and dream, talk to God, all of those things."

"Somewhere Over Laredo" is set to appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of her chart-topping album Whirlwind, which will be released on Aug. 22. Co-written by Wilson and a close team of collaborators, the track is among her most personal to date.