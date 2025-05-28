Taco Bell Rolls Out Regional Menu Items… What’s in Charlotte?

Starting May 22, Taco Bell added $4.99 Loaded Steak & Jalapeño Topped Fries to menus nationwide. The chain also started testing four fresh items in select cities.

Each order features grilled steak and crispy fries, topped with warm nacho cheese. A mix of creamy jalapeño sauce and zesty pickled peppers adds kick—the launch pairs with their new Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce.

"Before you head out to try the new sweet and spicy sauce, make sure you know what else you order from the Bell," said Taco Bell in a statement to Allrecipes.

Oklahoma City stores now serve two chicken options. Their Cantina Chicken Quesadilla packs twice the meat of standard tacos, with melted cheese and smoky chipotle sauce. They also offer a rolled version that's grilled for an extra long time for a crunchy shell.

Charlotte, North Carolina, got two test items: a Crispy Chicken Taco and a Burrito. Both wrap fried chicken strips with fresh veggies and cheese. Customers pick between tangy Ranchero or creamy Avocado Ranch sauce.

This marks the chain's second test of chicken items in 2025. Indianapolis saw the first trial run earlier this year. Sales numbers from these test spots will determine if the items go national.

These additions break a quiet spell after March's Live Más Live event. Test market customers can check item availability through the app or by calling nearby stores.