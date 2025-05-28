The Mount Rushmore Of Movie Soundtracks
So many movie soundtracks, so little time. Movie's have made us sing along for decades. The Wizard Of Oz had the masses belting out "Somewhere Over The Rainbow.' In the 70's Saturday Night Fever came around and everyone started to dance to the soundtrack. But which are the true champs?
Tanner in the Morning unleashed another Mount Rushmore. This time is it the greatest movie soundtracks of all time. We are looking for the top 4.
So many come to mind. The Lion King, The Sound of Music, The BodyGuard, Top Gun. Frozen was a huge recent success. And who could forget Grease? Awesome dance movies like Flashdance, Fame, and Dirty Dancing could make the list.
Think you have a top 4? Tanner came up with one that many of you may have overlooked, but it created a pop icon and had a bunch of hits. Check out our Mt. Rushmore of Movie Soundtracks below.