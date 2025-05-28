Backstage Country
The Mount Rushmore Of Movie Soundtracks

Rob Tanner
So many movie soundtracks, so little time. Movie's have made us sing along for decades. The Wizard Of Oz had the masses belting out "Somewhere Over The Rainbow.' In the 70's Saturday Night Fever came around and everyone started to dance to the soundtrack. But which are the true champs?

Tanner in the Morning unleashed another Mount Rushmore. This time is it the greatest movie soundtracks of all time. We are looking for the top 4.

So many come to mind. The Lion King, The Sound of Music, The BodyGuard, Top Gun. Frozen was a huge recent success. And who could forget Grease? Awesome dance movies like Flashdance, Fame, and Dirty Dancing could make the list.

Think you have a top 4? Tanner came up with one that many of you may have overlooked, but it created a pop icon and had a bunch of hits. Check out our Mt. Rushmore of Movie Soundtracks below.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
