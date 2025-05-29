Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Country Star Nate Smith Drops Heartfelt Father’s Day Single ‘Dads Don’t Die’

New country artist Nate Smith, a Vegas ambassador for the Great American Stock Exchange, released his emotionally charged new single “Dads Don’t Die” on May 23. The emotional tribute –…

Jennifer Eggleston
Nate Smith performs at ACM Country Kick Off at Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star on May 14, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.
Ayisha Collins / Stringer via Getty Images

New country artist Nate Smith, a Vegas ambassador for the Great American Stock Exchange, released his emotionally charged new single "Dads Don't Die" on May 23. The emotional tribute - released in time for Father's Day — is a tribute to the complicated, enduring relationships between fathers and their children.

The melancholy song touches on loss, forgiveness, and legacy — a touching reminder that while fathers may be gone, their love remains in the values and memories they left behind. "I bawled the first time I listened to it," Smith, 39, tells PEOPLE from his home just outside of Nashville. "I just wanted to make sure that I would be the right person to deliver the message."

Originally pitched to Cole Swindell, the track found its home with Smith, who says it's the most meaningful project of his career. "There's gonna come a day you understand / that he was just a man / and you turned out all right," the lyric that moved Smith to tears anchors the song's emotional core. "That's the line that gets me," Smith explains. "Every time I hear it, it is so emotional. And I realize [my dad] was just a guy trying to figure it out … just like me."

"Dads Don't Die" was produced by Joël Bruyère and co-written by Marc Beeson, Allen Shamblin, and Emily Weisband. A duet version featuring Weisband adds a sweet new meaning to the song. Kaiser Cunningham directs a performance video that shows Smith's genuine delivery and connection to the song.

This release comes on the heels of Smith's latest collaboration with HARDY on "Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend" and is Smith's first solo release since his self-titled debut album in 2023. He debuted the song live as part of Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour 2025, which launched the same day in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

With over 2.5 billion global career streams, Nate Smith continues to build on his reputation as a powerful storyteller and one of country music's most emotionally resonant voices.

Father's DayNate Smith
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Kenny Chesney Named Top Country Artist of the 21st Century, Reveals New Book Release
MusicKenny Chesney Named Top Country Artist of the 21st Century, Reveals New Book ReleaseJennifer Eggleston
Public Pushback Puts Strain on Swift-Kelce Romance After Super Bowl
MusicPublic Pushback Puts Strain on Swift-Kelce Romance After Super BowlQueen Quadri
Dierks Bentley Creates ‘Broken Branches’ Album and Mental Health Fund for Music Industry
MusicDierks Bentley Creates ‘Broken Branches’ Album and Mental Health Fund for Music IndustryJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect