Country Star Nate Smith Drops Heartfelt Father’s Day Single ‘Dads Don’t Die’

New country artist Nate Smith, a Vegas ambassador for the Great American Stock Exchange, released his emotionally charged new single "Dads Don't Die" on May 23. The emotional tribute - released in time for Father's Day — is a tribute to the complicated, enduring relationships between fathers and their children.

The melancholy song touches on loss, forgiveness, and legacy — a touching reminder that while fathers may be gone, their love remains in the values and memories they left behind. "I bawled the first time I listened to it," Smith, 39, tells PEOPLE from his home just outside of Nashville. "I just wanted to make sure that I would be the right person to deliver the message."

Originally pitched to Cole Swindell, the track found its home with Smith, who says it's the most meaningful project of his career. "There's gonna come a day you understand / that he was just a man / and you turned out all right," the lyric that moved Smith to tears anchors the song's emotional core. "That's the line that gets me," Smith explains. "Every time I hear it, it is so emotional. And I realize [my dad] was just a guy trying to figure it out … just like me."

"Dads Don't Die" was produced by Joël Bruyère and co-written by Marc Beeson, Allen Shamblin, and Emily Weisband. A duet version featuring Weisband adds a sweet new meaning to the song. Kaiser Cunningham directs a performance video that shows Smith's genuine delivery and connection to the song.

This release comes on the heels of Smith's latest collaboration with HARDY on "Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend" and is Smith's first solo release since his self-titled debut album in 2023. He debuted the song live as part of Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour 2025, which launched the same day in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.