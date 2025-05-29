Backstage Country
Megan Moroney Takes a Tumble During Boston Calling Show, Keeps Going

Megan Moroney showed her gumption and charm on Saturday in an absolutely memorable performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 24. Hosted at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Mass., the festival featured a stellar array of artists, including Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, and T-Pain, and drew thousands of fans across New England.

Moroney, riding high on the success of her breakout single “Tennessee Orange,” took the stage as one of the festival's most anticipated acts. During her performance of the introspective track “Am I OK?,” a slick stage, made hazardous by light rain, caused her to slip and fall mid-set while wearing cowboy boots. The moment was captured in a now-viral TikTok video, but fans quickly applauded her composure.

Without skipping a beat, Moroney stood up, came back to her singing, and even checked her own pulse, a playful move she frequently does during her performances. As she crossed her legs, she gestured to the audience a grin, laughed with her band as she totally reclaimed the experience making it memorable. Fans flooded the comments with praise, with one noting, “She made it look so graceful.”

Her poise and humor only further cemented her connection with fans, many of whom jokingly referenced a lyric from her song about having “both feet on the ground.”

Moroney's appearance at the festival also included a full-circle moment with Luke Combs, with whom she performed a surprise duet. Years earlier, she appeared as an extra in his music video for “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Reflecting on Moroney's growing presence, Kenny Chesney remarked, “She was so great out there…and she's building her own beautiful, wonderful audience, and that's exciting to watch. The amount of people coming to her own shows now, and the way she's presenting herself, I don't know, I think she has the opportunity to do exactly what she's saying.”

As her star continues to rise, Moroney's authenticity and resilience remain at the heart of her appeal.

