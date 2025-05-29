Party Hotel, Moxy Hotel, Opening This Summer in Uptown

Backstage Country
Marriott is opening a new party brand hotel and will be opening in Uptown Charlotte this summer. That’s right, grab the girls (or the guys) and enjoy a great time…

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 29: Host Denise Bidot plays jenga at the BumbleSpot #atthemoxy at Moxy Denver Cherry Creek on November 29, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Bumble)

Marriott is opening a new party brand hotel and will be opening in Uptown Charlotte this summer. That's right, grab the girls (or the guys) and enjoy a great time at Moxy Hotel with your friends.

Moxy Hotel, a party brand from Marriott, aims to offer guests an experience they won't forget. From fun designs, including bunk beds, to welcome drinks upon arrival, it's like bringing the party to your stay.

Charlotte Axios reports that Giovanna Kannady, Director of Sales, says, "We are here for the fun hunters, for those who want to have fun and have a good time. We think this is gonna be a great place for people to pregame with quick little small bites (and) cocktails (before they head) out the door to ... to the Spectrum Center."

The hotel will be located near the Spectrum Center at 125 S Brevard St. The hotel will feature local art and murals that are specific to the city of Charlotte.

Moxy Hotel will have 200 guest rooms from floors 5-12, and some will have skyline views. There will also be a bunk bed and other room features, including free wall art.

Amenities of the hotel include a fitness center, event spaces, bar and lounge, stash closets, and more.

Room rates will start at $159, and overnight valet parking is available for $45 a day. Moxy is hoping to have room reservations starting mid-July. Ready to stay here?

