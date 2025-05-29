Survey Says 81% of Charlotte Dog Owners More Active Thanks to Their Pets

Dogs push Charlotte residents to move more. A study of 500 local pet owners found that 81% stay active with their four-legged friends. They hit city paths and parks daily, says Take Spruce's latest report on pet habits.

Little Sugar Creek Greenway tops the list: 86% of owners walk there. Frazier and Romare Bearden dog parks pull in 72%, while a third stick to paths near home.

"These results show just how integral dogs are to Charlotte's well-being," said Tony Spencer, CEO of Take Spruce, to WCCB Charlotte's CW.

Pets boost mental health, too. Seven in ten owners say dogs lift their spirits. Working from home feels less stressful (63%), and city life becomes calmer (60%) with a pet around.

Dogs spark joy roughly eight times each day. They run wild in parks (74%), snuggle up close (69%), or just chill at home (66%). Pets keep half the owners on track with daily tasks. Bad weather? No problem, 52% still head out with their pups.

Local online searches back this up. Charlotte folks look up dog-friendly paths and pet health tips 13% more than last year.

Good training makes the bond stronger: 88% of owners see the change. Plus, more than a third find peace in city chaos through time with their pets.