This Day in Country History: May 29

May 29 has seen various country music stars receive Recording Industry Association of America certifications, including Gretchen Wilson and Rascal Flatts. Numerous performances by great country stars and several interesting changes and challenges in the industry also occurred on May 29 in past years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Chart-topping hits and RIAA certifications from May 29 include:

2004: Country singer Gretchen Wilson's "Redneck Woman" soared to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and stayed there for five weeks. This was her debut single and reached No. 1 faster than any single in the previous decade. Wilson sang this hit as part of the Grand Ole Opry's live broadcast in 2024.

2013: The country group Rascal Flatts' single "Easy" was certified Platinum. This song featured British singer/songwriter/and record producer Natasha Bedingfield.

2013: "(Kissed You) Good Night" by the country music band Gloriana earned Platinum certification. The group disbanded in 2008.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 29 witnessed these fun shows and noteworthy recordings:

2004: In a star-studded, memorable evening of entertainment, Alan Jackson, George Strait, and the late Jimmy Buffett performed at the Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. They thrilled the audience with songs such as "Hey Good Lookin,'" "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," and "Margaritaville."

2013: Jerrod Niemann headlined the Third Annual Young Entertainment Professionals Network Presents Classic Country Revival at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville. Supporting artists at this show included James Otto, Westbound Rangers, and Ben Danaher.

2020: DJ and record producer Diplo released his album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 1 - Snake Oil on May 29. This remarkable album featured a cross-genre blend of country, pop, and rap, with country stars Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, and Zac Brown.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From falls off the stage to shows under scrutiny for violating COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the death of a music legend, the country music industry had its share of changes and challenges on May 29, including:

2014: Country music sensation Luke Bryan took a tumble off the stage while performing at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bryan made light of the fall and continued his song but later needed stitches.

2020: After being booted from Kaysville, Utah, and moving to Grantsville, Utah, for violating COVID-19 restrictions, a scheduled show by Collin Raye was once again under scrutiny. A judge in Grantsville ordered the show's cancellation, but the governor of Utah allowed it, stating it would violate First Amendment rights.

2021: Country/pop/gospel singer, B.J. Thomas died on May 29. Thomas was known for songs such as "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head," used in the movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and his gospel rendition of Hank Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry."