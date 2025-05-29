What Would You Do Wednesday: Time To Pay Rent

Backstage Country
Rob Tanner
You have a relationship problem? We have the people to solve it. It is another intriguing edition of What Would You Do Wednesday. This weeks email is about kids coming back to the nest.

"I was easily the most hated person at my family's Memorial Day barbecue yesterday. Everyone is mad at me because I am planning to charge my daughter $500 a month in rent when she moves home from college next week. My family thinks I should cut her a break and not charge her any rent because she just graduated and is looking for a job. I plan to charge my daughter $500 a month to teach her responsibility. That's much less than she would be paying for rent if she moved out on her own. Am I the bad guy in this situation? Should I be charging rent?"

Got a college kid coming back home to live? What would you do? What was the advice from our terrific listeners? Check it out below:

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
