What Would You Do Wednesday: Time To Pay Rent

You have a relationship problem? We have the people to solve it. It is another intriguing edition of What Would You Do Wednesday. This weeks email is about kids coming back to the nest.

"I was easily the most hated person at my family's Memorial Day barbecue yesterday. Everyone is mad at me because I am planning to charge my daughter $500 a month in rent when she moves home from college next week. My family thinks I should cut her a break and not charge her any rent because she just graduated and is looking for a job. I plan to charge my daughter $500 a month to teach her responsibility. That's much less than she would be paying for rent if she moved out on her own. Am I the bad guy in this situation? Should I be charging rent?"