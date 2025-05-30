Conway South Carolina Goes Bananas For Savannah Bananas

Backstage Country
You don't even have to be a casual fan of baseball to know about The Savannah Bananas. And now, Conway, South Carolina, home of Coastal Carolina University is vying to bring them to campus as the next stop for what many call 'the wildest show in baseball.'

Why Conway Deserves The Savannah Bananas

So, here's the scoop. I ran across a Facebook post from the city of Conway asking for our help in spreading the word to get the attention of The Savannah Bananas. Baseball is a big deal around Coastal Carolina University. Most recently, Coastal Carolina opened the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship with an 8-1 win over Georgia Southern and a 4-2 win over Marshall the following evening.

Furthermore, in 2016, Coastal Carolina's Chants won the College World championship. And, according to D1Baseball.com, Springs Brooks Stadium is among the top 25 college baseball stadiums. It really is a beautiful stadium. It's one of the first things we noticed when we toured the campus with our son in 2019. He eventually enrolled there and is a proud Chant alum as of December 2024!

Goin' Bananas

Now, on to the business at hand. If you've never experienced The Savannah Bananas, they are more than dynamic. It's a mix of ball, music, dancing and some wacky 'rules.' In Banana Ball, there are no bunts allowed. Batters can steal first. If a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out.

So, Coastal, with its baseball pride and amazing student body, seems a perfect fit. The city of Conway is so supportive of the university. And, I know the Savannah Bananas would receive a warm welcome if they made a stop there. Let's make it happen!

Share the Facebook page and tag The Savannah Bananas so they know we're serious!

