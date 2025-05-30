A man sleeps as cows are prepared to be judged at the Bath and West Diary Show, the UK’s largest diary show, at the Royal Bath and West Showground (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Where in this great country can you live and be bored? I mean really bored! According to Financebuzz.com, take a trip south. The most boring city in America is Jacksonville. Florida.

I have to admit that made me say, "You got to be kidding." The website used a combination or scores to come up with the lowest ranking city. Each city was given a point value for Population Makeup, Culinary Scene, Outdoor Activities, Nightlife and Celebrations, and things to do.

FinanceBuzz.com said, that Jacksonville, Florida, ranks as the most boring city in the U.S. With an overall excitement score of 14.3/100, Jacksonville received the lowest rating among all cities analyzed, scoring particularly low in categories like Culinary Scene and Nightlife & Celebrations. Ouch.