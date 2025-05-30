Backstage Country
Where in this great country can you live and be bored? I mean really bored! According to Financebuzz.com, take a trip south. The most boring city in America is Jacksonville….

I have to admit that made me say, "You got to be kidding." The website used a combination or scores to come up with the lowest ranking city. Each city was given a point value for Population Makeup, Culinary Scene, Outdoor Activities, Nightlife and Celebrations, and things to do.

FinanceBuzz.com said, that Jacksonville, Florida, ranks as the most boring city in the U.S. With an overall excitement score of 14.3/100, Jacksonville received the lowest rating among all cities analyzed, scoring particularly low in categories like Culinary Scene and Nightlife & Celebrations. Ouch.

So where did Charlotte, North Carolina place on the list? We didn't do very well. In fact some of the cities that did much better than us, I'd have to question. Listen below.

Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
