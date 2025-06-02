‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae ‘Very Nervous’ About Fans’ Reaction for Series Finale

The end is near. The games are almost over. The much-anticipated Squid Game series finale is almost here. (If you’ve not seen the teaser yet, you can watch it here and read our thoughts about it.) Aside from the fans, star Lee Jung-jae also cannot wait for the fans to see the finale, although he admits he’s “very nervous” about how fans will react to the wildly addictive and blood-pressure rising Netflix hit.

Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae: “I Am Very Nervous”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter during Netflix’s Tudum event, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae shared his feelings about the third and final season of the show. “We are going to be releasing quite soon, I am very nervous,” Lee said with the help of a translator.

The Acolyte actor added, “I know that a lot of you out there are curious about what’s going to happen in season three, but all of us are more curious about how much you’re going to enjoy it. So, I can’t wait, I’m very nervous.”

Lee Byung-hun, who plays the Front Man, admits he’s feeling the same: “I’m happy with how it ended, but I know that the fans out there, they each have what they want to see happen, so I really am curious about how they’re going to respond to it. And I’m very nervous to find out.”

What Season 3 is Going to be About

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk did not spoil the third season but did say that the upcoming season will show “the lowest bottom of human beings.” Hwang said he wanted “very intense games to bring out the bottom parts of human nature” since the series is “reaching its climax.”

Season 2 follows Seong Gi-hun (Sung-jae), who won the Squid Game in the first season, returning to the games with the intent of stopping them once and for all. He convinced a small group of players to rebel against the game’s creators, saying they are the true enemies. However, their plans failed since Player 001 is really the Front Man (Byung-hun) sabotaging them. This also results in the death of Gi-hun friend, Jung-bae.