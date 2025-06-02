The Top Country Song Of The 21st Century

Musicians Bebe Rexha (C) performs as a special guest onstage with Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard (R) of Florida Georgia Line during The Recording Academy and Clive Davis’ 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala Show at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

The first 24 years plus of the new century has given us a lot of terrific country hits. But which one made the top of the list? It is probably not one that comes to mind for most people.

Billboard.com says Florida Georgia Line had the help of another artist to claim the crown. So far in this new century, FGL and Bebe Rexha lead the pack with the hit "Meant To Be."

The song can thank its 50-week command on Hot Country Songs starting in December 2017 — the longest No. 1 run since the survey became the genre’s singular songs chart in 1958. Billboard.com also says It also crossed over to pop and adult radio formats, sparking a top five peak and yearlong stay on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.