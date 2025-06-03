18 Charlotte Restaurants Get ‘B’ Health Grades Due to Pest and Food Safety Problems

Recent health checks in Mecklenburg County resulted in 'B' grades for 18 local eateries. Inspectors spotted issues with pests, unsafe food storage methods, and missing permits during their May visits.

Six spots fell below 87 points. Inspectors found water pooling on floors and swarms of tiny flies buzzing through kitchens. At the bottom of the list sat Reba's Bar & Grill with an 82.

At Reba's, bugs swarmed the cooking space while water trickled from a broken sink onto the floor. The kitchen staff worked without proper head coverings as they prepared meals.

Tous Le Jours Southpark dropped to 84.5 when tiny flies invaded their kitchen. Staff members broke rules by snacking above food stations. The kitchen failed to mark dates on perishables like hot dogs and cheese.

Providence Country Club Clubhouse earned 85 points. They ran a self-serve food line without getting the okay first. Their cold storage held goat cheese, pimento spread, and sliced tomatoes at risky temperatures above 41 degrees.

Asian Wok's staff touched cooked chicken with their bare hands, leading to an 85-point score. They stored items in shopping bags and left containers on freezer floors. A second check on May 28 lifted their grade to 90.

Sugar Creek Brewing Company scored 86. Bugs buzzed around dish stations, staff touched their faces without washing up afterward, and grime stuck to walls behind the gear.

Nikko Japanese Restaurant matched that 86 score due to flies near washing areas and wrong fish storage methods. Their grade shot up to 96.5 after fixes in late May.