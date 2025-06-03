Flight Attendant Shows Way Too Much MidAir
Lots of things can go wrong on a flight. You can get the kid behind you who kicks your seat. Or maybe the guy that snores right next to you….
Lots of things can go wrong on a flight. You can get the kid behind you who kicks your seat. Or maybe the guy that snores right next to you. Maybe it's the baby that cries the whole flight. This one is rare, but it can happen.
Numerous reports say a British Airways flight attendant recently stripped naked and then danced in the aisles on a flight from San Francisco to London’s Heathrow Airport. The unidentified attendant was under the influence and ended up gyrating in First Class. His coworkers put him in an extra pair of pajamas and got him to settle down for the rest of the flight. British Airways suspended the flight attendant upon landing
Why am I always on the wrong flight? LOL Hear the Tanner in the Morning show take on the nakedness below.